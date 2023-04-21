Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

