Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.44.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.86 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,534,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

