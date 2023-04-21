U.S. Silica (SLCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 1.2 %

SLCA opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.87. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $309,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 283.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

