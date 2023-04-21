Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

