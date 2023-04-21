Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Up 2.8%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.74. 77,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 485,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

UDMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $81,986.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,660.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $81,986.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $68,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,232 shares of company stock worth $996,447. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Udemy by 141.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

