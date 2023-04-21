Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $113.59 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,034.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00439639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00126830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000568 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002595 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.33425903 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,070,846.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

