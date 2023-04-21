Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.96.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

