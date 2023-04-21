Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.20.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $200.17. The company had a trading volume of 665,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,407. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

