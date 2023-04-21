Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 257.64 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 257.64 ($3.19). 33,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 14,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.21).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £709.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

