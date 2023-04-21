United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

