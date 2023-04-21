United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.
United Community Banks Price Performance
United Community Banks stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. United Community Banks has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
United Community Banks Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Community Banks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 133,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,651,000 after acquiring an additional 215,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
