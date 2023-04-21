United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Head to Head Comparison

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 30.70% 14.16% 1.17% National Bank 20.25% 10.92% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Security Bancshares and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

National Bank has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.26%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Security Bancshares pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $51.10 million 2.00 $15.69 million $0.91 6.58 National Bank $352.00 million 3.51 $71.27 million $2.21 14.89

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Bank beats United Security Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas M. Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

