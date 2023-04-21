Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.68). Approximately 743,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,230,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.20 ($1.72).

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £657.00 million, a PE ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.69.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

