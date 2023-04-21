Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Urbana Trading Up 2.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
