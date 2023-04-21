Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Critical Comparison

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.57%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 57.20%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 4.81 $39.70 million $0.71 24.65 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.46 6.44

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 28.19% 11.70% 4.13% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.