USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of USAC opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

