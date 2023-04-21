VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

