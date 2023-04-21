Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.68.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

