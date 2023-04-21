Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALU opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

