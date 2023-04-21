Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.35

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 1073825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.