Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 496,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. 158,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,914. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $70.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

