Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

VB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,038. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

