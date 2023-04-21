Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,798. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.06 and its 200-day moving average is $189.49. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

