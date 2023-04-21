Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$75.50 and last traded at C$75.42. Approximately 54,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 60,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.03.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.62.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.