Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Vanquis Banking Group stock remained flat at $1.98 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Featured Articles

