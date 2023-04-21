Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.27 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02204977 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,869,235.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

