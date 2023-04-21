Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.45 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $63.45 million and $16.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.