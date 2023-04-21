Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $7.58 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $32,721.71 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,225.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00312957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00553229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00071197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00438474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,586,372 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

