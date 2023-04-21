Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $97,828.56 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 4,383 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $97,828.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,866,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,945,123.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tensile Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 123,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

