Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given New GBX 385 Price Target at Barclays

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 385 ($4.76) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 425 ($5.26) to GBX 475 ($5.88) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Vesuvius Trading Up 5.3 %
CKSNF stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.75.
About Vesuvius
Vesuvius Plc engages in the provision of molten metal flow engineering and technology solutions. It operates through the Steel and Foundry segments. The Steel segment consists of steel flow control, sensors and probes, and advanced refractories. The Foundry segment includes the supply of consumable products, technical advice, and application support to the foundry industry.
