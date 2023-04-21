VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

CDL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 18,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,176. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a market cap of $387.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

