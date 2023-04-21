ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Stock Performance

ViewRay stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Insider Activity

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 217.2% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 237.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,008 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.