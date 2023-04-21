VirtualMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.89 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $33,446.74 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00358068 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,870.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars.

