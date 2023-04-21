Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Shares Down 0.2%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. 80 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.18% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

