Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 52-Week High at $235.57

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $235.57 and last traded at $235.03, with a volume of 658199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $441.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

