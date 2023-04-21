Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.70.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.87. The company has a market capitalization of $441.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

