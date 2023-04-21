Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 29,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.