Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Research analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Volex (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:VLXGF opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Volex has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

