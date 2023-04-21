Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 11.1% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $96.68 million and $6.79 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00012900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.66378811 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $14,015,245.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

