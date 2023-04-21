W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 619 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.88. The company had a trading volume of 717,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.73 and its 200-day moving average is $209.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

