W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,619. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

