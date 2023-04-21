W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYN. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 228,025 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $1,730,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 132,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MYN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

