W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $14.40 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 2.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,114. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.15 and a 200-day moving average of $300.41. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

