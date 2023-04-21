W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.00. 4,857,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,989,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

