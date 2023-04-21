W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $208,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,745.9% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 240,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 234,680 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

