W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $4.78 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.61. 512,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,753. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.