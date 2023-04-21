W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $99.26. 2,649,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,309,746. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

