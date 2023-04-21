W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 1,237 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,560,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. 2,907,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,471. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

