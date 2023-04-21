Waltonchain Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,262,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,287,567 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

