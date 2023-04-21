Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.39% of Waters worth $79,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

WAT traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.18. 94,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

